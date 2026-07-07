Britain Arrests An 84-Year-Old Priest Under Terror Laws; But Israel’s Arms Firms Get This

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Right, so. Britain has apparently found the threat.

She’s 84 years old, she’s a retired Anglican priest, she walks with a stick, wears a clerical collar and a crucifix, and for this the state has decided terrorism law is the appropriate tool.

Meanwhile Elbit Systems gets more contracts.

Its executives get conference seats.

Its technology gets plugged into British military systems.

And another Israeli state arms company with a presence in Britain ends up operating through a supposedly Dutch corporate structure but doesn’t have any Dutch employees. The actual people and business activity seem to be over here.

But yes. Obviously. The elderly with their placards are the danger, that sign could give you a nasty paper cut, the fiends.

Grannies in the street travelling in groups armed with walking sticks and wheelchairs and a bag of Werther’s original are who you need to watch out for, not the targeting systems. Not the arms executives. Not the companies being welcomed into Britain’s military establishment. As much as we can poke a lot of fun at the framing here, because we all know how ridiculous this looks, this is more than one odd arrest. Not one copper having a funny five minutes. Britain has built a system which treats opposition to Israeli arms companies as a security threat, while treating those companies themselves as respectable partners and it’s all going on at the same time.

Now the lady priest there, Sue Parfitt, she knew what she was doing. This was hardly her first rodeo in getting nicked for standing up for Palestine. She knew Palestine Action was proscribed. She knew expressing support could get her arrested.

She still said it.

She said it because she thinks the greater obscenity is the weapons industry tied to the destruction of Gaza, rather than those done under terrorism law and in questionable circumstances at that, for trying to stop that via direct action.

So have a listen.

Sue Parfitt there, Britain’s latest terrorism menace.

Eighty-four years old. Former nun. Retired priest. Walking stick. Probably dangerous at a church fête if the Victoria sponge runs out, but otherwise I think the country might survive.

And this is where ministers will hide behind the wording of the law. Palestine Action is proscribed. Inviting support is an offence. Police therefore make arrests.

That is legally tidy. Very tidy.

The sort of tidy that lets everyone avoid looking at the actual picture though, because the picture is an elderly priest being taken away under legislation supposedly built for serious threats to public safety, while the company at the centre of her protest is being welcomed into the British defence establishment.

Fourteen people were arrested outside New Scotland Yard including Sue at the weekend.

But it doesn’t make the scenes there any less absurd. It just tells you how enormous the legal hammer is that Britain has chosen to hold over people like her.

And if this were one scene, one arrest, one bad afternoon, somebody could perhaps try to wave it away – it’d still be a farce.

The trouble is Amnesty has spent a year now documenting this same pattern.

Different people. Same police vans. Same signs. Same law.

That is the bit ministers would rather you didn’t linger on.

Once might be an operational mistake.

Twice might be bad judgement.

A year of elderly people, campaigners and peaceful protesters being arrested for signs and statements as terrorists is policy. That’s the system doing what it was designed to do and it’s ridiculous.

These powers always arrive dressed as exceptional. Grave danger. National security. The worst of the worst.

Then, bit by bit, they spread.

First the frightening case used to sell the law. Then the protester. Then the placard. Then the sentence spoken into a megaphone. Eventually somebody’s grandmother is being lifted bodily into a van while Whitehall insists the safeguards are working beautifully. And we’ve seen it again and again

That is how exceptional powers become ordinary repression. Not with one dramatic decree. With repetition. With everybody involved saying they’re only following the process.

And while Britain was counting those arrests, the British Army was at the RUSI conference, the Royal United Services Institute,counting something else.

How many targets it could get through in its next round of “defence”.

That was General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the General Staff, speaking at the 2026 RUSI Land Warfare Conference where the very hush hush secret speaker – so secret, they’ve refrained from publishing a clip of them, was Elbit Systems executive Miki Edelstein.

But listen to what Walker spoke of there.

Seventy-two hours cut to one.

Ten times as many targets.

And the limit, apparently, is whether there are enough munitions available to fire.

That’s the sales pitch isn’t it?

Not more time to check.

Not more time to ask whether the data is wrong.

Not more time to work out who is actually standing inside the building the system has highlighted.

No. Faster. More. Keep the pipeline moving.

It is like fitting a jet engine to a woodchipper and then announcing the only problem is a shortage of branches.

So take the arrest footage and take the RUSI footage and put them inside the same story, because we can see the connection can’t we?

Outside, Britain treats opposition to an Israeli arms company as extremism.

Inside, Britain’s military establishment applauds Israeli systems built to multiply targeting speed and volume.

Same state. Same security language. Completely different treatment.

Sue Parfitt gets the police van.

The Israeli arms industry gets a lanyard and a panel slot.

And Elbit did not turn up at RUSI as some unknown foreign company hoping to leave a few business cards by the tea caddy.

In fact five years earlier, Elbit’s own promotional programme was boasting about the targeting technology its British arm was supplying to the UK armed forces back then, so this is just continuity now.

There’s the relationship.

Acquire the information.

Generate the targeting data.

Send it to what Elbit calls the “effector system”.

Lovely phrase. It sounds like something that adjusts the temperature in an office block.

It means the thing that does the firing though.

That video is from 2021, and it is not the same system Edelstein later discussed at RUSI, but we don’t need to blur the two together, the relationship between Israeli arms and UK Defence speaks for that on its own.

The point is that Britain already had a direct, practical relationship with Elbit’s targeting technology. This wasn’t a distant company being tolerated somewhere at arm’s length. It was contracted into British defence.

So when Edelstein appeared at RUSI, he wasn’t entering unfamiliar territory.

He was walking into an establishment that already knew the company, already bought from it, and was clearly quite comfortable with the general direction of travel.

Faster targeting. More integration. Less delay.

What could possibly go wrong.

Except Edelstein’s name wasn’t on the advance programme.

You had Sir Johnny Stringer, one of NATO’s most senior commanders.

You had Brigadier Nick English from the British Army.

And then one mysterious figure listed as “Speaker to be announced”.

Not sinister proof of some secret operation. We can’t say that.

But certainly rather convenient, given who eventually occupied the chair.

Miki Edelstein.

Israeli reserve major general.

Senior Elbit executive.

And there he was beside British and NATO military authority, not outside being questioned by police, not being asked whether support for his company posed a threat to public safety.

Inside and on stage.

Explaining what Elbit’s system had been doing across Israel’s wars.

And then he dropped a number.

Eight hundred and fifty thousand.

That was the figure on the slide.

The wording reportedly used was “R.T. intel targets”. Real-time intelligence targets, or entries, across Israeli operational theatres between October 2023 and the end of 2025.

Roughly a thousand a day then, across Gaza and Lebanon as we know from the timeframe that would be.

Now, that does not mean 850,000 airstrikes.

It does not mean every entry became an approved target.

It does not prove every entry was attacked.

Elbit later said the figure had been misunderstood and represented aggregated system activity and operational data, not 850,000 actual enemy targets or attacks.

But that doesn’t make the problem disappear.

Because Elbit itself put the word “targets” on the slide, then complained when people treated the total as a target count.

It is a little like painting “live ammunition” on the side of a crate and then becoming offended when the delivery driver handles it carefully.

Fine. Call them entries.

Call them data points.

Call them operational objects. What functionally changes the optics here?

You are still looking at a system processing them at an astonishing scale, feeding information towards military decisions and external fire.

And once the numbers become that large, you get questions about oversight.

The claim is that a human remained in the loop.

Of course they did.

Walker in his speech had touched on this.

Humans increasingly get to say yes or no.

But that’s it.

The machine gathers.

The machine sorts.

The machine links the information.

The machine speeds up the planning.

Then a human gets the honour of pressing the large, reassuringly democratic button marked yes or no.

War reduced to the administrative dignity of accepting a software update.

And Edelstein’s own reported claim makes that even more uncomfortable. He brought up something called Tzayad.

Now Tzayad, which roughly translates as “Hunter”, is Elbit’s digital command-and-control system for the Israeli military.

It pulls battlefield information into one shared picture. Friendly forces. Suspected hostile people. Vehicles. Buildings. Intelligence reports. Positions. Possible targets. Then it links that information to commanders and to the aircraft, artillery or naval units capable of firing on them.

So this is not one magic killer algorithm sitting in a bunker deciding who lives and dies. It is a much wider digital nervous system. Information comes in, objects are classified, commanders see them on the map, and fire support can be requested through the same network. Elbit has also been contracted to keep developing it with artificial-intelligence support for tactical decision-making.

And that is the point. The danger is not some cartoon robot pressing a red button by itself. It is the speed and volume of the whole chain. More information. More classifications. More possible targets. Less time between something appearing on a screen and somebody deciding to fire at it.

Which is why Edelstein’s numbers on this matter too, because he said Tzayad helped cut the time needed to provide external-fire support from around forty or fifty minutes to somewhere between one and seven.

One to seven minutes.

But don’t worry, there was a man in the loop.

A very busy man, presumably.

A human being technically present is not the same thing as meaningful human scrutiny is it?

What are they checking in those minutes?

The source of the intelligence?

Whether the classification is sound?

Who else is at the location?

Civilian harm?

Blast radius?

Whether the system has mistaken one object for another?

Or are they simply being handed a machine-generated answer and asked whether it looks convincing enough to just keep things moving?

Former Pentagon targeting adviser Wes Bryant argued that even fifty full civilian-risk assessments in a day would be difficult.

This system was dealing with the equivalent of around a thousand entries a day.

That is a real issue.

Not whether somebody still has a finger available to click yes.

Whether they have the time, information and institutional freedom to say no.

And Britain sat comfortably beside all of this at RUSI.

Not because Elbit is some strange exception, but that it is part of a much broader relationship between Britain, Europe and Israeli arms companies.

Which brings us to another one, in this case Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, they who are behind the likes of the Iron Dome and a Dutch company that gets less Dutch every time you look at it.

You see the Netherlands has been very keen to present itself as taking a harder line on trade linked to illegal Israeli settlements.

Good. About time. Play the clip.

Strong words.

A firm line.

But then you look at Rafael, an Israeli state-owned arms company, and find a Dutch-registered company called ERCAS BV sitting inside its European structure.

According to the investigation by SOMO, which stands for something Dutch and I’m not feeling vindictive enough towards myself to try and pronounce it, it stands for the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations, an organisation which investigates human-rights impacts and the political systems that enable corporate power basically, ERCAS had around £181 million in assets - but no actual Dutch employees.

No ordinary Dutch workforce.

The people and practical activity were here in Britain, including a UK branch and staff engaged in market activity here.

So what exactly is Dutch about it then Damo?

Well, the registration. The legal wrapping paper.

The corporate paperwork.

Britain appears to supply much of the staff, the representation, the market access, so this is a Dutch company in the same way a suitcase with a Netherlands luggage tag becomes Dutch while being carried around London.

Now, a holding company having no employees in the country where it is registered is not automatically illegal. There is no need to inflate this all into fraud when the arrangement is weird enough already.

But the political question is the interesting one and again it ties into what we’ve already been talking about.

Why does an Israeli state arms company need this Dutch structure?

Why does so much of the practical trail lead towards Britain?

And why is the British state so energetic when dealing with an elderly priest objecting to these companies, yet so accommodating when those same companies need contracts, conference platforms and corporate routes into European markets?

You cannot answer that by mumbling “national security” every time and hoping everyone goes home.

So to conclude this we have Sue Parfitt. Eighty-four, clerical collar, walking stick. Clear and present danger to us all obviously(!)

Being taken away under terrorism law.

Then put the rest around her.

Elbit supplying British targeting technology.

Britain’s Army chief boasting about reducing planning cycles from seventy-two hours to one.

Ten times the targets.

Humans increasingly reduced to saying yes or no.

An Elbit executive sitting beside British and NATO commanders.

Eight hundred and fifty thousand real-time entries on a slide.

Another Israeli state arms company operating through a Dutch structure with millions in assets, but no Dutch staff and a practical trail running into Britain as well.

And still the police van is for the priest.

Not the executive. Not the company. Not the people speeding up the atrocities.

The old woman objecting to it and those like her brave enough to take a stand against it.

That isn’t Britain under Starmer losing sight of its priorities.

It is Britain under Starmer and those before him of course, there’s never any change is there? The Elbit clip from 2021 of course was during Boris Johnson’s tenure, showing us exactly what those priorities are whether it’s Labour or the Tories. The establishment is as the establishment does. Reform UK Friends of Israel exists now too, so forget Farage being change from that as well.

Contracts for the arms companies. Prestige for the executives. Corporate access for the subsidiaries.

Terror law for the critics.

And now it is all there in one picture, so Britain cannot really pretend otherwise can it?

Of course reporting all of this will become more difficult as well if the same authoritarian government gets its way in clamping down on Independent media and force feeding you the likes of the BBC who cannot even say the word genocide without risking a P45. Get more on that story here.

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