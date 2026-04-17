Biblical 'Plague' Batters Israel; Not So 'Chosen' Anymore?

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Right, so back in Old Testament times swarms of bees were seen as a sign of divine wrath and imminent threat, biblical plagues linked to Egypt and the Jewish people are well known too and of course Passover celebrates the culmination of Exodus, following a number of those plagues, and now, the City of Netivot, just to the East of the Gaza Strip, so the optics of location fit nicely here too, has been hit by a huge bee swarm. A plague of bees if you will. A shopping complex in a city in southern Israel has had bees suddenly appear all over it.

Cars have had bees on them, balconies have had bees on them, and local authorities have had to tell residents to keep away while the mess got handled. Now you might be thinking, how much sympathy do I have over a few Israelis getting stung, probably not enough to bother to raise a single note on a tiny violin, and yet because of Benjamin Netanyahu, this freak of nature has still carried some weight, as well as ridicule. And that’s because Benjamin Netanyahu has spent years dragging biblical language into modern war politics whenever he wants his atrocities to sound more righteous than the blood-soaked reality we haven take place in Gaza, the West Bank and now increasingly in Lebanon and the wider war spreading across the Middle East, so this thing has gone from local disruption to public mockery in no time at all. Israel has not just had a weird day with insects. Israel has had a weird day with insects inside a symbolic world its own leaders keep feeding, and that leaves the whole chosen-people act looking a lot less convincing than it did before the bees turned up, because where the biblical plagues came to save them before, now they’ve been hit by one of their own.

Netanyahu keeps reaching for scripture whenever he wants to dress state violence up as duty. Amalek, the enemy of the Israelites from the Old Testament, who’s erasure from existence came from divine command. He has used the language of Amalek during the war on Gaza to describe his opponents as such. He has used Amalek language again this year in relation to Iran. He does not do that by accident, it’s quite deliberate. He does it because biblical language hardens his audience. It flattens complexity into something more existential and which generates greater fervor. It takes a modern political enemy and shoves them into a biblical box conveniently marked evil. It is how he sells his insanity. All well and good then, but if that’s the case, then he can take the consequences of that choice on the chin too, because if that is how you want to play this, that’s your strategy, that is how you convince your people; once you invite scripture itself to make your argument for you, insisting upon it when it flatters you, you do not get to become a secular little rationalist when a swarm of bees shows up and people start asking whether it’s a plague on all their houses due to the despotic direction of their delusional leader.

Now of course, no sane person has to pretend the bees themselves are acting out some kind of a political programme, a divine one, well, that’s up to you and your beliefs. But bees swarm. Colonies split. Queens move. Workers move with them. They cluster, they regroup, they settle for a while, and if enough of them do it in a built-up area then things can look dramatic enough to make half the internet reach for their phones and open up TikTok. Ultimately, this isn’t anything outside of well documented bee behaviour from time to time. But that isn’t the point, not when scenes from a bible story get weaponised for advantage and then another one appears entirely unscripted. People will turn that back on you. The political awkwardness here does not come from pretending the insects are supernatural. It comes from the collision between an ordinary swarm and a leadership that keeps raiding scripture whenever it wants it war and genocide to sound holy. Netanyahu isn’t a crusader, he’s a crackpot. He and the crowd around him have spent years building that symbolic stage and now he’s been stung for it

And as far as bible verses go to match what we’re seeing, Isaiah 7:18 is the verse people have been reaching for:

“And it shall come to pass in that day, that the Lord shall hiss for the fly that is in the uttermost part of the rivers of Egypt, and for the bee that is in the land of Assyria:”

The bee in that passage is not a comfort. It is not a blessing. It sits inside warning and judgement. The verse uses the fly from Egypt and the bee from Assyria as images for outside forces being called in. It is not really about insects as insects. It is a warning. Isaiah is telling King Ahaz and Judah that because of their fear, politics and lack of trust, the land is going to be overrun by powerful enemies. Egypt and Assyria are being pictured as if God can whistle for them and they will come. Interesting analogy compared to what we’re seeing by way of force being rallied against Israel now isn’t it?

So when people use that verse against modern Israel, they are not proving divine intervention and nor are they are not trying to. They are turning Israel’s biblical invocations back on itself. Israel and its defenders like biblical language when it supplies chosenness, destiny, grievance and moral grandeur. They like it very much less when the same symbolic world starts sounding accusatory, mocking or just plain awkward. They want scripture as licence to do what they like. They do not want scripture as blowback, but they cannot have it both ways. They want the Bible when it behaves itself and flatters power. They do not want the Bible when it starts sounding like a portent of judgement for their crimes.

And that is the problem with Amalek. because it pushes a present enemy into a biblical story tied to elimination and absolute struggle. Once you use that kind of language in public, during genocide, as Gaza is being pounded into dust and civilians are being buried under it, or war against Iran and Lebanon or land theft in the West Bank, you are not just choosing a phrase. You are setting the moral terms. You are telling people how this war is meant to feel. You are deciding which bit of the Bible gets dragged in to do the emotional heavy lifting. So once you have done that, publicly, repeatedly and on purpose, you do not get to start whining because other people have noticed the book does not stop on the one page who’s teachings you like to repeat ad nauseum.

That language has not just stayed online or in the news clips either. It has turned up in court too. South Africa cited Netanyahu’s Amalek remarks at the International Court of Justice during the genocide case, so this is not just a few people on social media saying he sounds unhinged. It is language treated as relevant to how Israeli leaders have been framing a war already tied to mass killing, mass displacement and mass destruction. So when bees turn up in southern Israel and people reach straight for biblical imagery, that frame has not been forced on Netanyahu from outside. He put it there himself. He made scripture part of the political machinery and left it sitting on the table.

The second you start treating it like a solemn message from above, you are giving their sacred act more respect than it deserves. A state that loves to present itself as righteous, chosen, feared and somehow set apart has ended up dealing with a bee swarm that makes the whole performance look silly. Netanyahu keeps reaching for violent bits of scripture when it suits him, and as such, he has left himself wide open when that same script gets turned back on him. A political culture that wants divine reverence has ended up getting laughed at for it. Not military pain. Not some major shift on the battlefield. Public embarrassment, right in the middle of all the symbolic language they chose themselves.

Of course where perhaps you might be drawing parallels between the flies and bees of Isaiah to Iran handing Israel its backside in recent weeks, the judgement of them you could argue, it doesn’t quite fit for Lebanon who have been more on the receiving end of Israel’s atrocities. Well as it happens, there is more to it than that. You see honey is big business in Lebanon, lots of beekeepers. Marouf Rammal was a well-known beekeeper in south Lebanon, a union man in the trade, and Lebanese beekeeping bodies say Israel killed him in a strike this April. That is worth bringing up here, not because bees are now flying about settling personal scores for a fallen caretaker, though if you believe in such things don’t let me dissuade you, that is your right, but because it makes the whole thing just look even worse doesn’t it? Israel kills a prominent beekeeper in the south, then ends up with a giant swarm causing a public spectacle inside Israel itself, and that gives the story another nasty edge on top of the biblical mockery. It is also a grim little reminder of the people Israel has been killing while all this divinity and talk of chosenness gets tossed around, because they just don’t care.

So a bit of ridicule does some useful work here. Ridicule bites because pomp depends on being taken seriously. Outrage can be managed. Governments can wait out outrage. Institutions can process outrage. Broadcasters can smooth outrage into nice little reports stripped of any meaning and move on to the weather. Ridicule is different. Ridicule strips the ceremony off. Ridicule pulls the wig off the judge and leaves the forehead shining under the lights, or blows off Bibi’s combover perhaps a better visual. Once people start laughing at the grandeur, once they start seeing vanity where you wanted them to see destiny, some of the force leaks out. Not the bombs. Not the state. Not the machinery of occupation and war. The thing that leaks out is the air in the room, because Netanyahu and his allies use it all the time. They rely on sacred seriousness. They rely on a language of history that they don’t actually have, chosenness, threat, civilisation and exception. A swarm of bees has made that look cheap and artificial and as man made as the modern state of Israel itself.

And part of why people are enjoying this is because official politics has done so little. Governments have spent months and years issuing statements, voicing concern, adjusting their language by half an inch at a time, and still Israel keeps doing what it is doing. Institutions have gone through their rituals. Ministers have found careful little phrases. Lawyers have filed stuff. Panels have convened. Everybody in the respectable world has had a very busy time looking troubled while the bombs keep falling. So when a bee swarm causes a visible local disruption inside Israel and people say, not literally but very pointedly, that the bees have managed more immediate interference than most states have, well its not just Israel that should be feeling their cheeks burning with shame is it? That is not an achievement by insects. That is a humiliation for the political class.

But as much fun as this has been, the bees have not altered the war in any way. They have not forced Netanyahu to back down. They have not imposed sanctions. They have not grounded the state. The real consequence is smaller, pettier but much more interesting. The real consequence is that a leadership which keeps dressing violence up in sacred language has been handed an event that makes the same language sound less like authority and more like parody, because image is not a side issue for Netanyahu. Narrative control is not a side issue for Israel. Symbolism is not decorative fluff attached to all of this. It is part of how the machine works. If you sell power as history, destiny and divine seriousness, then a moment of absurdity that turns all of that into a joke is not nothing.

Mainstream presentation is hopeless with this sort of thing because it either flattens it into a quirky local oddity or chases the daftest version of the claim and then congratulates itself for knocking that down. No, there is no serious evidence that Israel is under a literal biblical curse in the messianic sense. The interesting question is why this travelled so fast and why it landed so hard. Why did people reach for Isaiah almost immediately. Why does “not so chosen now” make sense to people in one glance. Why did this tiny event, in strategic terms, suddenly become sticky in a way many official political events do not. It became sticky because it compressed event, hypocrisy and humiliation into one picture simple enough for anybody to understand.

But Benjamin Netanyahu is not alone in building that culture, he’s just the latest one slapping the bricks and mortar of it together. The wider Israeli far right has used biblical imagery for years to lend expansion, domination and violence an ancient authority they do not deserve, because their roots lie elsewhere in the world. Religious-nationalist politics has spent a long time raiding scripture to make exceptionalism sound permanent and cruelty sound principled. Amalek sits inside that wider pattern. It turns up in a political environment in which ancient language is repeatedly used to make present brutality feel exalted. That is why this bee story is not just a cheap laugh. It gets at something larger and much more corrosive. It catches sacred self-mythology in a moment when it cannot quite hold its face.

Odd little incidents often tell the truth faster than official language does because they arrive without all the padding. A legal filing can be dismissed as technical. A diplomatic rebuke can be filed under process. A ministerial statement can be buried in the endless swamp of concern. A giant bee swarm covering cars in an Israeli city while people point out that Netanyahu keeps speaking like a biblical warlord is a much ruder thing. It is visual, strange and immediate. It makes the chosen script look overplayed. It makes a state that wants to stand above judgement look like it is trapped inside its own overblown language and cannot control how that language sounds any more.

That is the deeper problem this has nailed down. Israel’s biblical politics is selective. Netanyahu’s biblical politics is selective. Sacred language is brought in when it can authorise violence, dramatise enemies and lend war a false grandeur. Sacred language becomes childish nonsense the second it starts sounding like warning, accusation or mockery. That is not principle. That is opportunism. That is not faith doing moral work in public life. That is scripture being used as propaganda until it all falls apart, as another bible story seemingly comes to life from outside the Amalek script. And once a contradiction has become this visual, this public and this easy to grasp, then the seams come undone.

So no, we have not had justice wrought upon Israel by a swarm of bees. As entertaining a story as that would be, we aren’t there. They have done something much smaller and, for Netanyahu, much more annoying. They have made sacred arrogance look vain. They have made biblical swagger look weak. And that is why this silly little story has gone further than a silly little story should. Not because insects have changed history. Because Benjamin Netanyahu and the machine around him have spent years insisting on a symbolic world that always flatters them, and a swarm in Netivot has left that world looking like it can answer back.

SOURCES:

YNET: Bee swarm alarms residents of Netivot | Watch

AL JAZEERA: Thousands of bees swarm southern Israel

GOV.IL: Statement by PM Netanyahu

ANADOLU AGENCY: Netanyahu equates Iranian regime to ancient biblical foe; South Africa reminds ICJ of Netanyahu’s Amalek rhetoric to invoke genocide against Palestinians

THE CANARY: Israel beset with biblical swarm of bees

DROP SITE NEWS: Trump to Iran: “A whole civilization will die tonight”; Iranians form human chains

BINTJBEIL.ORG: The Beekeepers’ Union in the south mourns the martyrdom of board member Marouf Rammal

BIBLE HUB: Isaiah 7:18