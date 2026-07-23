Ben-Gvir’s Latest Prison Solution Just Created A National Security Threat!

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister and the man politically responsible for its police and prison service, seems to have watched one Bond film too many and decided Israeli prisons were missing something.

Not more staff.

Not better oversight.

Crocodiles.

Yes, actual Nile crocodiles.

And before you roll your eyes and assume Ben-Gvir was just busy posting another foolish AI-generated meme for clicks, the Israeli Prison Service actually sent its top brass to the Hamat Gader crocodile farm on 1 January this year. There they were, peering into the enclosure, questioning the staff about crocodile management, and-because this is apparently real life-asking about the price of a Nile crocodile, as if they were bargaining at a strange pet shop.

The expert, likely questioning his life choices by this point, had to explain to the gathered officials that a crocodile is not, in fact, a poodle.

And these new bargain-bin correctional officers need pools, pumps, specialist handlers, veterinary care, fencing, electricity, and a great deal of meat. They also need their own security, because unlike a wall, crocodiles have legs and occasionally develop ideas of their own.

So Ben-Gvir’s discount prison solution could actually devour his budget, create a new escape risk, and leave Israel in the absurd position of guarding the guards from their own security system.

Yet the government is pushing ahead anyway, because Ben-Gvir is as mad as he is depraved.

When Ben-Gvir first floated this, some prison officials reportedly laughed.

Good. There was briefly a pulse then.

But then the laughter faded, and someone actually scheduled a field trip.

Have a look at this.

Those are real prison officers at Hamat Gader.

Not actors. Not a comedy sketch. Not somebody’s fever dream after too much cheese.

Uniformed officials were sent to inspect crocodiles because the national security minister wanted them considered for prison duty.

They were shown the enclosures. They asked about care. They reportedly discussed buying the animals, with younger crocodiles priced at thousands of dollars and adults costing far more.

So before anyone stopped to ask if surrounding a prison with apex predators was completely unhinged, the plan had already burned through meetings, travel expenses, staff hours, and a crocodile shopping spree.

And this is how ideas like this move.

They don’t suddenly appear fully formed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and sixty crocodiles in matching uniforms. First somebody says something grotesque and so often it turns out to be Ben-Gvir. Then officials are told to “look into it.” Then there’s a visit. Then there’s a report. Then a minister signs something.

By the time anyone notices the madness, the madness has its own stationery and a procurement team.

The officials then spoke to Yossi Mousanejad, the man running the crocodile operation at Hamat Gader.

He had the unenviable job of explaining crocodiles to people apparently considering them as prison equipment.

“It’s not a poodle.”

Quite.

A crocodile does not sit nicely, fetch a ball, or wait by the door when it needs to go outside.

It needs a properly designed enclosure. The water must be right. The barriers must be strong. Its behaviour changes depending on temperature, season, feeding, and whatever happens to be standing near its mouth.

These are large, dangerous animals with specialist needs.

Ben-Gvir hasn’t discovered some clever alternative to a fence. He’s just proposed building a zoo for dangerous animals around a prison and pretending the animals are the security staff.

It’s like deciding fire alarms are too expensive, so you just let a pack of bears loose in the office and hope they notice the smoke before they eat the interns.

Ben-Gvir’s party says crocodiles could provide deterrence while reducing security costs. Critics say that claim collapses the moment you price it properly. These aren’t motion sensors with teeth. They need specialist handlers, secure pools, pumps, filtered water, reinforced fencing, veterinary care, regular feeding, and their own containment system. Then there’s the obvious problem that the supposed new prison guards are themselves dangerous animals capable of escaping, injuring staff, or creating a fresh public-safety risk. In other words, the cheap security fix comes with its own payroll, infrastructure, emergency planning, and escape scenario.

Naturally.

Nothing screams fiscal responsibility like footing the bill for sixty Nile crocodiles.

The expert was also asked how feeding them would work.

Maybe Ben-Gvir imagines them lining up for roll call, patrolling the fence, munching on a sandwich at lunch, and clocking out at five like model employees.

In reality, somebody has to feed them. Somebody has to know what to feed them, how much and when. Somebody has to monitor the water, maintain the pumps, repair the fencing, and call the vet when one of Ben-Gvir’s recruits develops a poorly tummy.

Then you need trained handlers.

Then you need electricity.

Then you need water treatment.

Then you need contingency plans for illness, injury, bad weather, and escape. And then, because the crocodiles are dangerous, you need security for the security system itself, just to stop it from turning into a public menace.

His budget doesn’t get trimmed.

It gets chewed up, spat out, and left steaming on the balance sheet.

Piece by piece. Pump by pump. Goat carcass by goat carcass.

And the cost is almost the funny part.

But only almost. Because crocodiles aren’t concrete bollards. They move.

They climb more than people realise. They push against weak barriers. They get through damaged fencing. Israel has already had problems with crocodiles escaping from commercial facilities, which is one reason the previous crocodile-farming industry became such a concern.

Now imagine placing them beside a prison.

The prison service already has one job: keep the prisoners inside.

Ben-Gvir’s version adds another: keep the crocodiles inside.

Then keep prison staff out of the wrong parts of the enclosure.

Then protect maintenance workers.

Then protect visitors.

Then protect anyone living nearby if a gate, fence, pump, or human being fails.

The supposed solution creates another escape plan that the state must prevent.

Not a prisoner escape plan.

A crocodile escape plan.

And this is where Ben-Gvir’s Bond-film fantasy stops being merely ridiculous and starts becoming a real security risk.

You’d think this would be the moment when someone stepped in and quietly binned this off fast because it’s just alarmingly stupid. Well they did step in.

It’s just that the binning off part never happened.

The environment ministry’s legal adviser reportedly warned that this wasn’t some minor technical tweak that they could simply wave through with a signature. There was no proper professional study showing crocodiles would improve security or save money, no recognised example of a modern prison using them this way, and no evidence that the Prison Service had anyone qualified to keep, handle, or contain Nile crocodiles. She also questioned whether it was legally possible to create this solely by ministerial declaration, rather than through proper legislation, consultation, and detailed welfare and containment rules.

In other words, the legal advice wasn’t merely “perhaps be careful.” It was: you haven’t proved this works, you may not have the power to do it this way, and the people expected to run it don’t know how. It got signed anyway.

The Prison Service apparently pointed to its experience handling dogs.

Dogs.

Because once you’ve mastered “sit,” “stay,” and “leave it,” the logical next step is wrestling a seven-foot Nile crocodile with a bite that could take your arm off at the elbow. I once kept a cactus alive for a month. Clearly, I’m ready to run Jurassic Park.

The Nature and Parks Authority was even more direct. Its job was to protect the crocodiles, not to recruit them to protect the prison.

A perfectly sensible observation.

Which, naturally, meant it was immediately treated as an annoying obstacle.

The declaration got signed anyway, changing the animal’s classification so a security body could seek permission for a pilot.

It means Ben-Gvir’s insane idea has been given an administrative route forward despite all of the warnings.

The professionals said there was no precedent.

They said the expertise was missing.

They warned about welfare, containment, and legal authority.

But the answer was effectively: yes, but have you seen how hard they can bite?

And this is partly how something so grotesque becomes government business.

It gets softened.

It gets laughed about.

It gets spun as a quirky little talking point instead of what it really is: a plan to ring Palestinian prisoners-actual human beings held by the state-with dangerous predators as a tool of intimidation. That’s an ethical disaster before you even get to the cost or the sheer incompetence. The government’s job is to keep prisoners secure and treat them like people, not that Israel does, of course; we know all that already. It’s not to design a system based on terror, humiliation, and the threat of being eaten alive. And the crocodiles? They’re just props in Ben-Gvir’s latest one-man show of cruelty for the fans.

Here is how Channel 14 treated it.

“Good luck to the security prisoners.”

Delightful.

A far-right minister proposes crocodiles around a prison, and it is discussed with the breezy enthusiasm of a lifestyle segment.

Coming up after the break: how to keep your begonias alive, the best barbecue sauce for summer, and whether a pack of Nile crocodiles can help you cut your staffing costs.

This is how extremist ideas get a fresh coat of paint without anyone ever having to defend them in daylight.

First Ben-Gvir says it.

Then sympathetic media laugh with him.

Then officials investigate it.

Then another minister changes the rules to allow it.

And suddenly, the question isn’t, “Why would anyone in their right mind do this?”

It’s, “How soon can we get the pilot started?”

But the crocodiles are not random.

They fit Ben-Gvir’s wider prison politics perfectly.

He constantly presents harsher conditions as a personal achievement. He tours prisons with cameras. He points at what prisoners have lost and invites his supporters to enjoy it with him.

He does not talk about degradation as an unfortunate consequence of security policy.

He sells it.

Fear is the product.

Humiliation is the advertisement.

Here he is touring Ofer Prison and describing what he sees as a source of pride.

A source of pride.

Not a regrettable necessity. Not something to be handled carefully or subjected to independent scrutiny. Pride.

He wants the camera there. He wants people watching. He wants the prisoners’ treatment associated with his name because that is how he measures political success.

So when Ben-Gvir proposes crocodiles, it isn’t some random burst of eccentricity.

It’s his politics with scales and teeth-scaly, heavily armoured flesh with eighty teeth and a taste for spectacle.

The prison service calls it deterrence.

Ben-Gvir wants people frightened.

So this started as an idea so ridiculous it shouldn’t have survived a single conversation with a grown-up.

Then the adults were sent to inspect the crocodiles.

The expert explained the pools, the pumps, the food, the fencing, the handlers, and the danger.

The lawyers objected.

The wildlife officials objected.

Israel already knew crocodiles could escape.

The classification got changed anyway.

And all of this happened because Ben-Gvir wanted an image.

A prison surrounded by predators.

Prisoners terrified inside.

Ben-Gvir outside, grinning for the cameras and telling everyone only he could be cruel enough to think of it.

The crocodiles are ludicrous. Of course they are.

But the real disgrace is how readily the Israeli state began bending itself around the idea.

Officials visited the farm. Costs were discussed. Documents were drafted. Professional objections were brushed aside.

Ben-Gvir’s crocodile prison isn’t proof he’s finally crossed a line. It’s proof that, in this government, “too far” is just where the paperwork begins.

And now watch the paperwork. Watch for the Prison Service to submit a formal pilot request, for Ketziot or another prison to be officially named, for procurement and budget lines to appear, for handlers, pumps, fencing, and veterinary plans to be commissioned, and for environmental groups to take the scheme to court. The moment money is allocated or a site plan appears, this stops being a grotesque ministerial fantasy and starts becoming a build.

Until then, every new signature tells you the same thing: nobody in government has yet found the courage to say no to Ben-Gvir.

For more on the latest goings on in the Middle East as you will never hear on the mainstream media, do stick with the channel, more to be found right here.

Please do also hit like, share and subscribe if you haven’t done so already so as to ensure you don’t miss out on all new daily content, as well as spreading the word and helping to support the channel at the same time, which is very much appreciated, holding power to account for ordinary working-class people, and I will hopefully catch you on the next one. Cheers folks.