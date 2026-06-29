Ben-Gvir’s Hard Man Act Backfires; Consequences Finally Arrive?

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Right, so before we even get to this war-crimes complaint heading Itamar Ben-Gvir’s way, let’s just remind ourselves for a moment at what this soulless psychopath apparently thought made him look strong.

The minister, the flag, the detainees on the ground with their hands bound with zip ties, the little stroll-through like he’s inspecting a prize-winning marrow at a village fair, except the marrow is human humiliation and the fairground is Israeli state violence.

Nobody leaked that. Nobody hid it. He wasn’t desperate to bury it. It’s the image he wanted out there. He looked at it and thought, yes, that’s me, that’s my brand.

But here’s his problem now. When you turn abject cruelty into content sooner or later someone, somewhere, is filing it. And they have.

The Hind Rajab Foundation says it has now filed a request for prosecution with the US Department of Justice against Itamar Ben-Gvir, ahead of his expected presence in New York on the 7th and 8th of July. They allege war crimes, genocide-related offences and incitement, including in relation to US nationals.

To be clear, this is not the DOJ charging him. This is HRF filing a request for prosecution. But Ben-Gvir’s US visit is not just running into bad press, or protest, or a few angry people outside a hotel with placards. It is running into a record that even the US cannot ignore here, especially after his recent Visa problems forcing him to cancel a trip to Florida recently, because the US Embassy wanted his fingerprints. Well, he does have a criminal record for terror offences that no amount of crying and antisemitism accusation will make go away.

Now some of this case file remains confidential, but a lot of it doesn’t and that’s because he performed it, he filmed it, he posted it on social media and Israeli media as a trophy.

But the bigger trap here is this.

If this becomes only a story about Ben-Gvir, the Israeli regime gets a very convenient little escape hatch. One bad minister. One extremist who says the quiet bit too loudly. Certainly much of the mainstream media has had people on happy to attack him, including other Israeli ministers, accusing him of making them all look bad, when it’s a bar so low it’s practically at ground level. But it is all very useful to anyone who needs the rest of the regime to look basically normal, like it just has the odd personnel problem.

No.

Ben-Gvir is not the whole Israeli problem. He’s the part of it that stopped bothering to whisper, he’s the loudest symptom. Let’s throw him to the wolves, at least in what we say, we won’t actually do anything about him though and that way we can look like we’re clamping down on the worst of the worst, while still committing egregious crimes elsewhere that now don’t get as much attention.

So as much as he is not the whole problem, he does still remain a problem that cannot be ignored - and when he explains his politics, he does not dress it up very much either.

Owner of the house. There it is.

Not equal rights. Not coexistence. Ownership.

It tells you what sits underneath the performance. Palestinians aren’t being treated as people with rights and land and a future of their own here. They’re being treated as people who exist by permission, in a house someone else claims to own, under a system that can search them, starve them, cage them, bomb them, and then call the whole thing security.

So the flotilla abuse footage isn’t just a nasty clip. It’s the ideology he stands for, with a flag in his hand.

And it does not stay in one place either. His answer to pressure, to resistance, to diplomacy, to anything that looks even faintly like restraint, is always the same. More force. More spectacle.

Every problem is a nail when your entire worldview is a hammer. Tears of Lebanese mothers, and political rival Naftali Bennett getting a swipe at the end just for good measure.

These aren’t the ramblings of some bloke at the end of the bar shouting into his third pint. He’s a government minister. He’s in the room, at the podium, part of a coalition that turns this sort of thing into policy and threat.

That’s what makes the HRF complaint bite harder than the usual “far-right minister says horrific thing” story. He isn’t merely mouthing off. He’s a minister with authority tied to police, prisons and enforcement himself. His rhetoric is bolted to the ways and means of the Israeli judicial system at police and prisons level and he abuses it with impunity, along with a real taste for theatrics

There you go. The noose politics. Because apparently the humiliation wasn’t quite subtle enough and someone decided the cruelty needed props and a video of Ben Gvir dreaming of nooses made out of candy canes, chains and carrots.

That’s punishment as spectacle. Not justice, not safety, and “law and order” only if your idea of law and order is a medieval dungeon with a TikTok account.

And Israel does not get to point at Ben-Gvir and pretend he wandered in from outside carrying all of this on his own. The state made room for him. The coalition gave him weight. The prisons, the police, the courts, the soldiers, the US cover, all of it is the stage he performs on.

And UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s recent framing is particularly useful here, because she doesn’t let this shrink back down to one grim little minister with a camera. She names the system that enables him.

That’s the part that always gets lost. Executive decisions. Legislative changes. Judicial practices. Public rhetoric. Not one man. A system.

Ben-Gvir is the ugliest face of it, yes. The bit that grins while the rest try to keep a straight face. But he isn’t separate from it. He comes out of it, and he’s useful to it. He gives the cruelty a face and a camera angle.

So when the HRF complaint follows him toward the United States, the question is not simply whether Ben-Gvir has finally filmed too much, though honestly, the man does seem to have mistaken self-incrimination for social media engagement.

The question is what Washington does when the evidence points so overwhelmingly at one of Israel’s own.

Because America loves international law, doesn’t it? Loves it. Can’t get enough of it. Rules-based order for breakfast, human rights for lunch, accountability for dinner, all served with a little napkin that says “only when aimed at our enemies.”

But when the subject is an Israeli minister, everyone develops a migraine. The law gets complicated. The paperwork needs more time. And all those grand principles shuffle off into a side room and come back wearing a lanyard that says “strategic ally.”

If the US acts, that’s a legal escalation. If it does nothing, that’s still revealing. It shows the protection system, the gap between law as principle and law as a façade, who gets pursued and who gets processed politely through arrivals.

Which brings us back to the clip Ben-Gvir wanted people to see.

He filmed that as power. HRF has made it evidential.

And the Israeli regime does not get to hide behind him as though he dropped from the sky fully formed, already smirking, already carrying a police escort and a starter pack of fascist catchphrases.

It made space for him. It armed his office. It let him stand over the prisons and the police and turn domination into content.

Ben-Gvir’s US visit has run into his war-crimes record because the record isn’t invisible. He’s done more to publicise it than anyone else has. He loves the attention, but it can come at a cost. It isn’t only buried in testimony, or tucked behind diplomatic language. Parts of it are right there. On camera. Proudly presented. Politically useful right up until someone outside says, hang on, we’ve got this on file.

So yes, Ben-Gvir is the face of this. The one on camera, the one with the US visit and the complaints trailing after him.

But he isn’t the disease.

He’s the rash the disease stopped bothering to hide.

For more on Ben Gvir’s criminal record preventing a trip to the US for pleasure, and which will cast a shadow over any attempts to offer him diplomatic immunity over his upcoming governmental trip, do check out more on that story here.

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