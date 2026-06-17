Ben-Gvir Said Israel Wasn’t Subject To The US; Now They Want His Prints

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Right, so Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right minister for making every situation somehow more grotesque than it already was, had a big brave message for the United States.

Israel is not subject to America, apparently.

Trump’s deal does not bind us, apparently.

Israel is sovereign, independent, answerable to nobody, all very stirring stuff if you like your diplomacy delivered in the tone of a man shouting at a traffic warden.

Lovely.

Except there is one tiny little bit of American power Ben-Gvir does still appear to be subject to.

Not the President. Not the State Department. Not Congress.

No appropriate sanction regime he’s well overdue for inflicted by people who appear to have suddenly discovered the concept of principles.

No, no.

It was a visa desk.

It was a form.

It was a request to put his fingerprints on file. Now what could possibly be so scary about that?

Well, according to Israeli reporting, this is all to do with a planned US trip to Miami for a wedding that he ended up cancelling to dodge having his prints taken.

So before anyone gets too overexcited here, this is not America banning Ben-Gvir from the United States. This is not Washington finally cutting Israel’s far-right loose. This is not the US government suddenly waking up in the morning, looking in the mirror and saying, “Hang on, are we the baddies?”

And yet it is still very revealing and still very consequential

That is his brand of course isn’t it?

That is how Ben-Gvir chooses to been as if we really needed reminding of how much of a depraved wrong’un he is. That of course was the recent abuse of flotilla victims kidnapped by the genocidal apartheid state, which he took great glee in mocking and filmed it for all to see, because he is the great untouchable one he thinks, in his own head. Detainees, guards, cameras, abuse. Humiliation turned into content for his adoring fans in the far right and the settler movement. State violence made public because apparently being awful in private was not satisfying enough for him.

He made a performance out of other people being processed.

Other people kneeling. Other people zip-tied.

Other people turned into props for his little nationalist pantomime.

But that is why this visa story lands with a slightly different thud. Because if some random minister has travel admin, nobody cares. If some grey functionary gets stuck in paperwork, fine, join the queue. But when Ben-Gvir - the man who bottles humiliation as his own particular brand of political perfume – Psycho For Men - reportedly runs into processing problems to go abroad himself, then yes, that is a story.

Because suddenly he’s being made to face some consequence, something is blowing up in his face for a change.

So Ben-Gvir planned this US trip. The visa process got awkward. The trip was cancelled as a result. But the whole thing bites because it was all down to that request for his fingerprints.

The far-right hardman, the police-power merchant – remember this guy is in charge of the police, the law - the man who loves nothing more than the sight of other people being controlled by the state, was being told by the US visa process to appear in person, answer the questions and provide his prints. You could not design a smaller, meaner more deserving little consequence if you tried. And this was enough to send him scurrying home. Some Visa trouble we’re told though, yet it’s so much more than that.

Visa trouble sounds like a queue at Gatwick. Visa trouble sounds like someone forgot page four of an application form. Visa trouble sounds like a minor inconvenience. But fingerprints? Fingerprints are more than that, because fingerprints are not a normal part of the process.

The reporting says this requirement was linked to Ben-Gvir’s previous criminal convictions, because the guy Netanyahu put in charge of National Security has a not insignificant criminal record.

Ben-Gvir has previous convictions for incitement to racism and support for a terrorist organisation – an actual one for those of us in the UK. That is the bit that makes “fingerprints, please” sound a little less routine. Because when the reporting says the unusual fingerprint requirement was linked to his criminal convictions, we are not talking about a man being inconvenienced because he once forgot to renew a TV licence. We are talking about a far-right minister whose record includes convictions tied to racist incitement and support for the banned Kahanist movement, Kach - the kind of cesspit of an organisation that was deemed too much even for Israel, where anti-Arab incitement, Kahanist worship and openly supremacist politics were the entire point of the exercise. The message to Ben Gvir from the US here is that you have a criminal record and you are not above our laws, no matter how high a pedestal you place yourself on or how many times you call yourself a chosen one in the mirror.

And for Ben-Gvir, that is the part that matters most, because his entire politics depends on standing on the other side of the desk. He is meant to be the man pointing at people that he is calling criminal. That he is calling terrorist. He is meant to be the man barking orders. He is meant to be the one turning other people into examples. And now America wants his prints or no Visa.

But then, of course, came the clean-up operation, because whenever a swagger merchant like Ben Gvir trips over his own shoelaces, the first job is to insist that actually, everybody walks like that. Even though he cancelled his trip over this, the claim became this is normal, everyone has to do this, nothing special happened, nothing embarrassing here, please stop looking at this non story.

Except the reporting did not leave it there. If all Israelis always had to provide fingerprints in the same way, then fine, story over, go home, nothing to see. But that claim was false. Israeli citizens can be eligible for the US ESTA visa-waiver route if they meet the requirements for that as one for instance.

Now, I am not turning this into a seminar on American visa categories, because I can think of several better uses of your life and mine, But the point is, the whole “everyone has to do this” line that has come out since, did not make the problem disappear. It just made the obvious question louder.

If this was so routine, so ordinary, so completely boring, then why did the trip collapse?

His office can call it personal. They can call it normal. They can call it routine. They can wrap it in as much administrative bubble wrap as they like. But the trip still did not happen. And the explanation did not actually explain why it was scrapped. He feared the visa would not arrive before the flight, which is a very delicate way of saying the paperwork did not bend itself to his will when fingerprints were required.

Ben-Gvir planned a US trip, wrapped it in just enough status to make it sound important, and then the whole thing ran into the one obstacle he couldn’t shout his way out of: the visa process.

And it makes it a story of consequence instead of one of just admin and starts becoming funny as the denials get bigger and more shrill.

It became abundantly clear that there was more to this than just some Visa trouble. It was not a missing passport photo. It was not an expired form. It was not some clerk querying a smudged signature at the bottom.

The US embassy wanted him to appear in person, provide fingerprints, and answer questions linked to all of his previous criminal convictions.

And those convictions were not for nicking a traffic cone after a heavy night out. Ben-Gvir has previously been convicted of incitement to racism and support for a terrorist organisation. So when the reporting says the fingerprint requirement was linked to his record, that is the bit that gives the story its teeth. The visa desk was not worried about a late library book he borrowed in 1993. It was asking about the kind of past that does not magically disappear because someone has acquired a ministerial title. It is humiliating for him and he cannot tolerate humiliation.

The man whose politics is built around force, police power and making other people feel the state bearing down on them, being told by a US visa process: come in, answer the questions, provide the prints. It’s too much for his ego to bear and it turns this story from inconvenience into consequence.

He is supposed to be the one giving the orders to humiliate and shame others. He’s the one directing it, enjoying it, filming it, turning it into a little far-right performance for the cameras. Other people get checked. Other people get controlled. Other people get reduced to paperwork.

But this time it was him and suddenly he lost his swagger at the same time he lost his nerve.

It’s not the only incident leaving the Israeli government red faced this week either, though with embarrassment or anger you decide, as an arms fair in France decided to shove all of Israel’s wares behind a curtain! Better fit they just blocked Israel entirely, but hey, I’ll take it, get more on that story here.

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