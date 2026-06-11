Belfast Homes Burned. Britain Could Be Next

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Right, so this is Belfast, this is where the far right is attacking homes, looking for black and brown people, homes getting torched, cars getting burned out, families looking at the remains of homes they had nothing to do with losing. A pogrom triggered off the back of a serious attack, a knife attack, with the suspect having been charged and remanded in custody, all now being weaponised by this bunch of absolute lunatics as an excuse to go after anyone who looks the same in their fevered minds. They don’t care about the facts being settled, they don’t care if kids are scared by bricks going through windows, they don’t give a stuff about evidence, or courts, or charges or due process, they don’t care about a conviction, all these rancid creatures care about is using a horrific incident as licence to commit atrocity in the name of keeping their area safe. A burning building, a burning bus, safe is it? At least that is what these knuckle-dragging racists will claim. They don’t care about facts, they don’t care about the family affected, they just want another suspect, just coming from the same background will do. In point of fact, they don’t even actually care if they get it right.

A man called Jamie Corry, having lived in the same Belfast street for 13 years, very much a northern Irish chap and Sky ask him how do you feel about your house being torched? Well, how do you bloody think! Thugs torching cars and his house caught fire. It’s not “community concern” is it? It’s not “ordinary people at breaking point.” It’s not “anger spilling over,” because anger doesn’t go around in gangs with matches and accelerant, only unhinged absolute depravity does that. That is somebody’s home. That is somebody’s street. That is somebody’s morning-after now.

But the far right will always have their excuses, won’t they? They want to start with the crime and stop before the consequence of their own politics. They want the viewer looking at the suspect, not the homes. They want the whole country staring at the identity of one accused man, while the people who had nothing to do with him are left outside the charred ruins of their own homes.

But this is the far right for you. This is the exact sequence they want. Crime first. Race second. Mob third. Then somehow the mob gets treated as an understandable reaction instead of the second crime scene by those who would seek to capitalise upon such things in our media and in our politics.

A violent incident has been converted into racial permission. An individual allegation has turned into a collective accusation. And that accusation torched cars, and homes and terrified people who had nothing to do with it, simply because of the colour of their skin. None of this landed on the suspect, it landed on ordinary families.

And if you want to see who really pays when migrant panic gets seized on like that, when that narrative gets weaponised, it is not the mouthpieces in cosy studios, or the politicians on Twitter, or right-wing influencers shouting from the safety of their phone screens. It is people like this.

Now, the far right says it is protecting communities. That woman is part of a community. She is living there. Working, studying, caring, trying to build a life. Left her children 3 years ago in Uganda to build a better life for them. The people being threatened are not “migrants” all cast in the same mould as one criminal, they were nurses. Care workers. Families. Neighbours. People with bags, uniforms, laptops, medicines, documents, house keys, rent, lives. Lost her kids letters so she could grab her uniform and continue to help people in that community that parts of which just turned on her.

These twisted s**ts of the far right take one criminal allegation and use it to make everyone else with the wrong background answer for it as well. A suspect is charged, and suddenly a nurse is made responsible. A man is attacked, and suddenly a family from Uganda is packing up under threat. A violent incident happens, and the punishment is spread out across people who had no part in it at all.

That isn’t justice. That is racism legitimised by news coverage, by how far right politicians trigger people to invoke anger on this level.

That is how their politics works and they’re never off our screens. This is not solving any kind of actual problem; this is not a programme for making people safer. It is solely for finding the next trigger that can be used to turn people against their neighbours and divide our communities.

The thugs and the politicians whose narratives they associate themselves with are not interested in proportionality. They are not interested in truth. They are not interested in the victim beyond what the victim can be used for by them to justify their next actions; criminal damage, terror on our streets, intimidation, threats and violence.

It’s how it works; we see it so much now. Something violent happens. Before the court has done anything, before most people have even read a proper report, the online right starts stripping the case down for parts. What nationality? What religion? What immigration status? What rumour can be pushed? What image can be shared? What word will make people angriest before they know anything else?

And once they have that, the actual human being at the centre of the case almost disappears. The victim just becomes a prop for their proclivities. The suspect becomes a racial category and how many more people who have nothing to do with it can we force into that box as well? The legal process at that point becomes an inconvenience. And the mob is invited to believe that punishment no longer belongs to a court, because justice is never served there and we must take matters into our own hands to keep our patch safe, even if that means turning it into a warzone.

That is why the far right is so dangerous even when it pretends it is just “asking questions.” Because the questions are always loaded. They are not asking questions to understand what happened. They don’t care. They are asking questions to decide who can be blamed before the facts turn up.

And in Belfast, that meant people being targeted who had nothing to do with the attack. It meant homes burned. It meant people feeling unsafe in their own streets. It meant communities being told that one accused man’s alleged crime could be hung around their necks because they look a bit like them, or sound a bit like them therefore you’re all the same.

And then came the line that cut straight through the far-right excuse, because for as much as they really don’t are about the victim, the victim is their prop – their whole politics stems from claims that it is acting for the victim. Standing up for the victim. Saying what needs to be said for the victim. But that victim, Stephen Ogilvie, own family did not ask for burned homes. They did not ask for migrant families to be targeted. They did not ask for nurses and care workers to be driven out. They said the opposite, a statement shared on their behalf reading:

“We have been left feeling disgusted by the scenes that unfolded yesterday across Northern Ireland in the wake of what happened. We want to make it absolutely clear that to do this in response is not supported by our family, and peaceful protest is only ever the way forward. We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including from within our healthcare system and hospitality sector, and we depend on them to make our country work. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility - do not do this in the name of our loved one as we do not share the same values.”

They said the unrest was not welcome. They said peaceful protest was the only way forward. They said migrants make a valuable contribution to this country, including in healthcare and hospitality. And they said they did not want this terrible tragedy used to divide people or fuel hostility.

Every far-right claim and justification falls apart on that statement alone. The far right isn’t wrecking communities to protect a victim, they aren’t doing it for their families, they’re trying to claim a victim for their own selfish wants and desires, to indulge their petty small-mindedness. The victim’s family rejected the riot. So, what have they got left now?

Well, the damage is already done, isn’t it? They indulged their whims, they made themselves visible, they scared people witless, they caused criminal damage and so now will come the politicians who feed off this stuff and the broadcasters who love to platform this stuff. We already had Tommy Ten-Names and Elon Musk egging this on in the aftermath of the knife attack, but others will pick up the baton from here.

Pushback against it is there though

Jeremy Corbyn brought up a key phrase there: racial violence. A more sanitised version of what he just said will always try to drag you back to softer language to play it down. Disorder. Protest. Tension. Concerns. Anger. Community frustration.

No. If homes are being attacked because people are being read as outsiders, if minorities are being threatened, if people are being asked where they are from, if people are being made to pay for a crime they did not commit, then that is racial violence. You do not need to dress it up. You do not need to protect the feelings of the people doing it. You need to name it.

And naming it matters because the far right relies on laundering. It takes such things and gives them respectable covers. Racism becomes concern. Intimidation becomes protest. Collective punishment becomes anger. Arson becomes frustration. And suddenly the people condemning the burned homes are treated as the extremists, while the people explaining away the fires are invited back on television. And we wonder, as Corbyn alluded to there, why people in Glasgow and Liverpool tried a copycat act. But for as much as Corbyn showed some politicians at least are prepared to stand up and call such things out, others of course will lean into it.

For as much as we can focus on the likes of Reform UK and Restore Britain, for as much as they might be our go-to’s for the politics of such thuggery, it’s not unique to them as Jim Allister of the TUV just demonstrated with his alien culture bo**ocks.

The move is always to drag the story back to immigration as quickly as possible, even when the immediate visible consequence is racial violence. Homes have burned, people have fled, nurses have been threatened, and the political reflex is still to search for the most useful border argument.

That is how the far-right framing insulates itself and its narrative. The backlash becomes evidence for the very politics that helped feed it. The riot becomes proof that people are angry. The anger becomes proof that the politicians should move further right and idiots like Keir Starmer do, led by the nose as he is. And the people burned out of homes become background scenery in a debate that continues to be about nebulous “concerns,” when what should concern them falls by the wayside.

The far right’s power is not only in the mob. It is in the permission structure around the mob and that’s not just politicians, its our media too and not even just the likes of GBNews, GBeebies, but also more mainstream outlets from the BBC to Sky who both sides such things. The people who say they understand. The people who say we must listen. The people who say violence is wrong, of course, but then spend the next five minutes explaining why the mob’s worldview was basically correct.

But the people who pay are not the politicians or the pundits. They are the people in these clips. The student nurse. The family outside the burned home. The minority residents wondering if the next dust up will land on their street. The person who now has to ask whether their accent, their skin, their name, their place of birth, their job, their religion, their landlord, their neighbour, their shop, their children, can all be turned into a target when the next trigger arrives.

This is the manufacturing of fear. Not safety. Fear. And not fear for everyone equally. Fear aimed downwards and outwards, at people already being told they do not belong.

And this is why the victim-family appeal matters so much. Because they refused to let their pain be used as a weapon against other people. That is what decency looks like here. Not the mob. Not the arson. Not the politicians hovering for advantage. The family saying: do not use this tragedy to divide people.

It also doesn’t help when terror attacks end up seeing protesters get legislated against – will anyone who may be convicted of smashing up homes and torching cars get the same treatment as those who might attack an Israeli arms factory? IE, getting a terrorism charge bolted onto their sentence? Hardly seems likely does it, really doesn’t look right either, for more on that story check it out here.

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