Anti-Starmer Vote Wins Makerfield; But Did We Win Anything?

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Right, so Andy Burnham has won a landslide in Makerfield, completely contrary to a typical Starmer Labour by election result because usually Starmer has all the appeal to voters of a wasp at a picnic on a summers day, so the fact Burnham has a majority now north of 9,000 votes still comes with a big caveat attached to it: Makerfield did not fall in love with Andy Burnham. Makerfield rejected Keir Starmer. Burnham won because he promised a leadership challenge, he really didn’t have much else to offer. This is definitely not a Labour resurgence bedtime story here.

This is not Brave Andy riding back from Greater Manchester. Reform beaten. Hope restored. The grown-ups are back in charge. The band plays Things Can Only Get Better and everyone pretends the last few years were just a very expensive misunderstanding.

No. This was not a love letter to Burnham.

This was a warning shot through Starmer’s front window.

Burnham won the seat. Reform were beaten. Starmer took the damage. But Labour’s great act of renewal, as this is being touted, is now a man who has spent years orbiting the same old party machine, walking back into Westminster and saying the word “change” with a bit more warmth than the bloke currently sucking all the oxygen out of Downing Street.

Yes, there it is – that word change again, as if saying it enough times makes it so.

Change.

Lovely.

It was Starmer’s word of choice too, and as he’s gone onto prove “Change” is not a programme.

“Change” is not proof that the Labour Party has learned anything from Gaza, welfare, austerity, privatisation, public sector decay, the war on protest, or years of telling people to be grateful for the same old decline, just with slightly more polite language.

It is a sales pitch.

And Burnham delivered it well. He is good at this. He sounds human. He sounds local. He sounds like he has met a bus passenger without needing a focus group to explain of what a bus does.

But sounding different is not the same as being different.

And that is where his little victory speech there starts to wobble, because again, that sales pitch seems to be a little thin on the actual change bit, so is this really change, or would a Burnham Prime Ministership, just be replacing Starmer’s dead-eyed managerialism for something warmer, smoother, but still very much safely inside the same Labour wheelhouse?

What does Andy Burnham actually stand for?

Because that is the bit the victory speech does not answer. He got votes lent to him from across parties as he spoke of, but the only reason voters would do that who do not agree with his politics, is because he’s pledged to challenge Starmer.

In Makerfield, he could be everything Starmer is not. That is the easy bit. Less wooden. Less bloodless. Less obviously assembled from a tediously dull memo and a bad management course. He could be the northern mayor who talks about buses, place, public services and pride, while Starmer stands there looking like he is waiting for HR to approve his next facial expression.

But a Labour leadership challenge is not a personality test.

It is not enough to be more likeable than Starmer. A coat stand with a busted umbrella could probably manage that.

Burnham now has to prove he is a break and that’s what I’ve not heard.

Burnham’s problem is that he wants the energy of revolt without rocking the boat.

He wants anti-Starmer voters to hear defiance.

He wants the Labour machine to hear discipline.

He wants the public to hear change.

He wants the markets to hear calm down, nothing too dramatic, nobody touch the furniture.

Say enough to sound like a break, not enough to become one. Make the members think the party is moving. Make the donors think it is not. Make the papers think you are serious. Make the voters think you are different. Then hope nobody puts all the pieces on the table at once.

Well, the pieces are already on the table.

Because Burnham has got what he needed.

He is back in Parliament. The procedural excuse is gone. The “not an MP” barrier to the Labour leadership is gone. There is now a route to that for him, wide open.

And that route came through a seat where the message was very much Starmer is the problem, I’m here to fix it. If Starmer is a gaping bacteria riddled wound, Burnham is now the plaster being waved about, but is he anything more than sticking plaster for that exact kind of politics?

The question is whether there is any medicine underneath that dressing, or just another nice bit of Labour packaging stuck over the same infection.

You can find the bits that sound like a break. You can find the anti-austerity language. You can find the public ownership noises. You can find the Manchester mayor act there, the practical delivery pitch, the buses and the local pride and the “I understand real people” routine that makes Westminster Labour look even more like it was grown in a filing cabinet.

But then come the other bits.

The caution. The triangulation. The system reassurance.

The same old Labour habit of telling the left it is being heard while telling everyone powerful that nothing too expensive, too redistributive, too anti-war, too public, too angry, too democratic or too morally inconvenient is actually going to happen.

Burnham can sound like rupture in one breath and continuity in the next. Public ownership over here. Market-safe caution over there. Anti-austerity language here. Tough-state over there. A bit of hope for the people watching at home, a little sedative for the people watching the bond markets.

That is not a clean break is it?

That is Labour continuity with a northern accent and better eye contact.

And this is why Makerfield is dangerous for him as well as Starmer.

Because before this result, Burnham could be the idea of an alternative. All promise, no test. All possibility, no evidence required. You can be whatever people need you to be when you are not yet standing at the dispatch box explaining which bit of Starmerism you are actually willing to throw in the bin.

Now the luxury is gone. He has the seat. So now he has to answer that question.

And Starmer knows what this means.

He can pretend otherwise. He can smile through it. He can congratulate Burnham whilst sticking pins in the voodoo doll he might have had especially made for today. He can say all the right things about hope and optimism, because apparently that is what Labour calls it when the party has to import a leadership threat from Greater Manchester just to remind people it still has a pulse.

But the damage is obvious.

Makerfield has shown Labour MPs that the anti-Starmer mood can be contained inside Labour only if it has somewhere to go. That is the nightmare for Starmer. Not Reform. Not the Tories. Not another poll. A Labour figure with a seat, a profile, a base, and just enough distance from the Downing Street machine in the here and now to become a vessel for all the disappointment Starmer has been manufacturing at an industrial scale.

That is why this is not just a Burnham win.

It is a Starmer loss wearing a red rosette.

Burnham gets the applause. Starmer gets the consequence.

As for the great hope of the far right, they fell well short.

Reform will want to make this about Reform. The way Nigel Farage typically deals with loss means they could lose a raffle and call it a national uprising and of course he had a thing or two to say.

Reform were beaten. Good.

He got his excuses in, because he always does; that they had presented themselves as the anti Starmer vote, well, he was hardly pro Starmer was he? But his sexist plumber of a candidate didn’t have the Burnham machine behind it. He whinged about losing votes to Restore Britain, but not enough that would have made the difference, he bleated about coming second in an Arbroath by-election won by the SNP, when actually he came third, so he can’t even be honest in defeat.

But Reform losing is not the same thing as Labour healing.

They will point at the Reform number, a distant second, point at Burnham’s majority, point at the “Vote Hope” signs, and act as if the country has just rediscovered faith in the Labour Party.

But it hasn’t, you’re running so far ahead of yourself if you think that.

The anti-Starmer vote found a temporary vehicle.

That is not the same as arriving at your destination.

Burnham cannot go forward from this point by just being “not Starmer.” That is useful for a by-election. It is useful for headlines. It is useful for nervous Labour MPs who want to imagine there is a version of the party that can survive without them having to admit what they helped build. What they have been part of.

But “not Starmer” is not enough for the people who have been on the receiving end of Starmer’s Labour.

Not enough for people hammered by welfare cruelty to say you’d cut benefits as well to pay for more defence.

Not enough for people watching public services collapse under the same old managerial language told in a less nasally way.

Not enough for people sick of politicians who discover compassion when the cameras are on and fiscal discipline when the vulnerable ask for anything material to improve their lives.

Not enough for people who watched Labour campaign on renewal and then govern like the complaint department of the old order.

Burnham now has to answer for that.

Because Makerfield has given him the opening, but it also stripped away the comfort of ambiguity.

He cannot just be the man standing near the exit sign while Starmer sets fire to the room.

He has to say where the exit actually leads and to be real change, it has to be somewhere better.

So yes, Makerfield rejected Starmer. Yes, Burnham won. Yes, Reform were beaten.

And yes, the knives are out, because Labour MPs can read the room, especially when it points to their own political survival.

But do not confuse movement with progress.

Labour has done this before. It changes the face. It changes the slogan. It changes the backdrop. It finds a new accent, a new regional story, a new “grown-up in the room,” and then acts shocked when people notice everything is still burning.

Burnham has his chance now. But that is also his problem.

Because the minute he becomes the answer, he has to stop being an idea and start being the politics. Being the change he talks about, because if it turns out like the change Starmer talked about, Labour will get no third chance whoever they pick to lead them.

Makerfield did not give Britain a new Labour Party.

It gave Starmer a warning. It gave Burnham an opportunity.

And it gave the rest of us one very simple question though:

Is this change? Or is it just another round of the same old Labour problem? I’m yet to be convinced.

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