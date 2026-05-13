Abu Dhabi's Worst Secret Just Came Out Of A US Ambassador's Mouth - On Camera

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so the US ambassador to Israel has just said the quiet part out loud, and Abu Dhabi’s entire victim routine over the war on Iran has gone straight through the shredder. Well, its not the first time his Zionist praises have dropped him in the proverbial, but it has exposed an uncomfortable alliance the UAE would have very much preferred to keep quiet.

Mike Huckabee there, on camera, confirmed that Israel sent Iron Dome batteries and Israeli personnel into the United Arab Emirates to help operate them during the war. Not rumour. Not leak. Not some anonymous Telegram account with a flag emoji and a grudge. The serving US ambassador, naming the equipment and the people, in public. And that single confirmation does exactly what the UAE has spent months trying to avoid. It takes the Emirates out of the role it had written for itself - poor wounded bystander, terribly shocked that Iran noticed all the war infrastructure lying around - and puts it where the reporting says it belongs: protected partner inside the US-Israeli war environment around Iran. The Iron Dome did not arrive in Abu Dhabi as a decorative centrepiece for a defence expo did it? It arrived because there were things in the UAE that needed defending, and separate reporting now says those things sat inside a coordinated military campaign against Iran, which is exactly what Iran had been saying for weeks before the Western press finally wandered over and found the obvious.

So before we get into the weeds, here is the shape of it. The UAE has spent the war presenting itself as the wounded bystander. Missiles on Fujairah. Drones over Emirati targets. Statements about sovereign defence partnerships and the right to respond to threats. The full kit of victimhood. Israel wrote the book on all of this and it appears the UAE bought up every copy. Then the Wall Street Journal reports that the UAE has been involved in covert attacks on Iran, including a reported strike on the Lavan Island refinery in early April, just days before the 7 April ceasefire window.

The UAE itself had said nothing useful on the subject. And then Huckabee, on camera, confirms the Israeli military presence on Emirati soil. That is the moment the victim story stops working. Not because Iran says so. Because the United States ambassador happened to say so.

The Lavan strike sits at the centre of this, because if it happened, it is not a defensive act. Lavan is an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf with a refinery that processes Iranian crude. A strike on a refinery is a strike on energy infrastructure, the kind of target that is routinely treated as grave when Iran is accused of hitting it. The reported timing matters. Early April. Days before the ceasefire. A fire large enough to force the refinery offline.

The UAE has not refuted the underlying claim. And the Iranian response, the warning that any action from Emirati soil against Iranian islands, ports or coastlines would bring a crushing and regretful response, was on the record before the WSJ piece even ran. Tehran was naming the behaviour while it was happening. Abu Dhabi was denying nothing and confirming nothing, which is the frankly diplomatic position you adopt when the truth is worse than silence.

Now bring in David Barnea, the head of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service. Wall Street Journal reporting, picked up by the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem Post, places Barnea in the UAE on at least two visits in March and April. Not one. Two. During the war. To coordinate wartime efforts. Intelligence sharing. Target selection. Coordinated attacks. The head of Mossad does not fly into a neutral country in the middle of a regional war to deliver a thank-you card does he? He flies in because there is operational work to do, and the work needs to happen where the assets are. The assets, by Huckabee’s own confirmation, included Iron Dome batteries and the Israeli personnel operating them. The reporting describes the relationship as coordination, not consultation. Two states, one campaign, two flags, one operational picture. That is not a partnership the UAE can deny while the US ambassador is on camera describing the kit is it?

And here is where the backfire lands hardest. The UAE’s entire diplomatic posture during the war depended on appearing attacked. The statements about Fujairah. The drone claims. The line about defence partnerships being a sovereign matter and the right to respond to threats. That whole performance only works if the Emirates is on the receiving end of Iranian aggression. The moment Huckabee names the Iron Dome deployment, the posture inverts. The Emirates is not merely the recipient of unprovoked attack. It is the host of Israeli military equipment and personnel used to shield the UAE while separate reporting says Abu Dhabi was also involved in offensive action against Iran. The Iranian warning was not pre-emptive bluster. It was a notice. A notice that the country issuing it had already identified the behaviour and was telling the host state what would follow if it continued. The UAE is now inside that warning, with no clean diplomatic cover, with the ambassador of its closest security guarantor confirming the trigger condition on camera.

This is the part that ought to be travelling further than it is. Iran told the UAE, in plain terms, that action from Emirati soil against Iranian islands, ports or coastlines would bring a crushing and regretful response. That language is not metaphor. It is a doctrine of retaliation tied to a specific geographical and operational threshold. The host state is identified. The equipment is identified. The visiting intelligence chief is identified. The personnel operating the kit are confirmed by Washington’s own man in Israel. Every element Tehran needs to argue its case under its own stated warning is now either confirmed, reported, or alleged in the public record. The UAE has not built a defence. It has built the appearance of a target package, and Huckabee has just signed the cover sheet.

Now let’s widen things, because the war is not the whole story. The same UAE that is being reported at the operational end of attacks on Iran has also just transferred $100 million to Donald Trump’s US-backed Board of Peace to train a new Gaza police force. The plan, as reported, is for a force of around 27,000 officers, trained in Egypt and Jordan by an Emirati security firm, with recruits vetted by Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service. The Board of Peace plan includes disarmament and new governance arrangements for Gaza. So the same state now reported to have struck Iran is financing the policing of the rubble Israel created in Gaza, with the policing standards reportedly filtered through the security service that vets Palestinians under occupation. The UAE is not a regional actor caught between forces. The UAE is the financial and operational glue of a regional architecture in which Israel does the destruction and Abu Dhabi pays for the management of what is left.

The military-industrial scaffolding behind this is not new and it is not hidden. Elbit Systems, the Israeli defence manufacturer, currently topical here in the UK in light of Palestine Action and the Filton 24 court case, set up Elbit Systems Emirates back in 2021, framed at the time as fostering long-term cooperation with the UAE Armed Forces. The same year, EDGE, the Emirati state defence conglomerate, signed a strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop counter-drone systems for the UAE market. Then last year, it was reported that the UAE was the secret buyer behind a $2.3 billion Elbit Systems defence deal. A reported secret buyer for two and a third billion dollars of Israeli weaponry, while the Emirates publicly maintained the careful diplomatic distance of a neutral Gulf state with sovereign defence priorities. The Iron Dome batteries Huckabee just confirmed did not arrive on a whim therefore. They arrived along a logistics corridor that has been under construction since 2020, and the corridor was always pointed at this moment.

Then there is the matter of the Sudan genocide isn’t there. Amnesty International identified Chinese-made guided bombs and howitzers inside Sudan and concluded that their presence demonstrated UAE-linked re-export and support in breach of the Darfur arms embargo. The United States, under its own determination, found that the Rapid Support Forces, the RSF and allied militias in Sudan committed genocide. US lawmakers said publicly that the UAE was providing weapons to the RSF. The UAE denied it. Sudan filed a case at the International Court of Justice accusing the UAE of violating the Genocide Convention by arming the RSF. The ICJ dismissed the case, by 14 votes to 2, on jurisdictional grounds. That is the crucial bit. The court did not test the factual allegations and clear the UAE. The court ruled that it could not hear the case, because of the UAE’s reservation to the relevant article of the Convention. The Amnesty findings remain therefore. The US lawmakers’ statements remain. The genocide determination against the RSF remains. The Emirati denial is a denial, not a finding. The pattern is a state accused by US lawmakers and Amnesty’s weapons tracing of feeding arms into the side whose forces and allies the US determined had committed genocide, then escaping a court hearing on a procedural reservation rather than on the evidence.

The Pakistani Shia story is the same architecture pointed inward. Allegations have been reported allegations that around 5,000 Pakistani Shia families, roughly 15,000 people, had been affected by UAE detentions and deportations. Up to 15,000 Pakistani workers arrested and deported, many without access to their bank funds or any financial settlement on the way out. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry denied that the deportations were country-specific or sect-specific though. However Human Rights Watch, back in 2021, had already reported arbitrary targeting, enforced disappearance and deportation of Pakistani Shia residents in the UAE, naming individual cases of disappearance and deportation at the time. The pattern alleged here is sectarian filtering on Emirati soil, scaling up under the cover of a regional war, with the destination country denying any sect-based dimension while the receiving testimony very much says otherwise.

So put it together as the operational picture Huckabee’s confirmation has just snapped into focus. The UAE is hosting Israeli air defence and Israeli personnel during a war on Iran. The Mossad chief has reportedly flown in twice to coordinate the campaign. A reported strike on Iranian energy infrastructure sits inside the same window. Iran has issued a doctrine-level warning that names the host-state condition. The same UAE is financing the policing of the wreckage of Gaza, with vetting reportedly by Israel’s internal security service. The same UAE has spent half a decade building a defence-industrial relationship with Israeli arms manufacturers, including a reported $2.3 billion secret-buyer deal. The same UAE has been named, by US lawmakers and by Amnesty, in allegations around arms reaching the perpetrators of a genocide in Sudan. The same UAE is, by multiple accounts, accused of sectarian-filtering Pakistani Shia residents off its territory in numbers measured in the thousands of families. The victim cosplay does not survive any one of those threads, let alone all of them in sequence.

And the press ecology around this is doing exactly what it always does. The Western wire services treat the WSJ piece with the standard “could not independently verify” caveat and the matching ambassador confirmation as discrete events. The framing is very technical. The language as passive as possible. The UAE statement about defence partnerships being a sovereign matter is reported alongside the Iranian warning as if they sit on equal evidential footing, when one is a press release and the other is a doctrine of retaliation tied to published reporting on actual strikes. Iranian and regional reporting names the behaviour as active participation in a war. Israeli reporting carries the intelligence-coordination story with operational detail because the story is a domestic political asset for the Netanyahu coalition. Independent regional reporting carries the Gaza policing financing because it is structurally relevant to Palestinian sovereignty. The procedural court outcome sits in the legal reporting. The strike claims sit across both regional and mainstream coverage. The picture is fully assembled once those threads are put together. The Western mainstream however, is still treating each thread as a separate story rather than all parts of a system.

And here is what Huckabee actually did, beyond the obvious. He confirmed an operational fact on camera, from the most authoritative possible source for an American audience, which closes part of the deniability route the UAE had built around the WSJ reporting. The diplomatic posture of the Emirates depended on the West not treating the underlying claims as politically established. The serving US ambassador to Israel naming the Iron Dome deployment and the Israeli personnel running it is not a leak the UAE can manage. It is a statement from inside the alliance that placed military protection on Emirati territory during the war. Every subsequent Emirati denial now has to clear that bar, and the bar is set in Washington’s own voice. The Iranian warning is no longer Tehran’s word against Abu Dhabi’s. It is Tehran’s word, plus the WSJ reporting, plus the Israeli reporting on Barnea’s visits, plus the US ambassador on camera. The denial route is narrowing. The retaliation route is not.

The UAE is not simply a Gulf state caught in the wash of a wider war. The UAE is now reported as a forward operating partner in a war on Iran, a financier of the policing of Gaza’s wreckage, a reported $2.3 billion customer of the Israeli arms industry, an accused supplier of weapons into the side whose forces and allies the US determined had committed genocide in Sudan, and an alleged deportation engine for Pakistani Shia residents on its own territory. The victim story was always thin. It is now finished, because the man Washington sent to Tel Aviv said the Israeli deployment part on camera. Iran has its host state argument in the public record, backed by the words of the host state’s most important ally. What happens next is not just a diplomatic question. It is an operational one, and the UAE has just lost its cover.

SOURCES:

PRESS TV: Iran warns UAE over reported role in war and refinery strike

TEHRAN TIMES: Iran accuses UAE of active role in war on Iran

AL JAZEERA: Huckabee confirms Iron Dome deployment to UAE; UAE statements on Fujairah and Emirati targets

MIDDLE EAST EYE: UAE $100m transfer to Board of Peace for Gaza police training; UAE named as secret buyer of $2.3bn Elbit Systems deal

THE CRADLE: Gaza police force, Shin Bet vetting, Emirati training contractor

THE NEW ARAB: UAE secret buyer of Elbit Systems weapons

NEW LINES MAGAZINE: Pakistani Shia families detained and deported from UAE

DEMOCRACY NOW: UAE deportations of Pakistani workers

DAWN: Pakistan Interior Ministry denies sect-specific deportations

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: AE targeting, disappearance and deportation of Pakistani Shia residents

AMNESTY: Chinese-made weapons in Sudan and UAE-linked re-export

SUDAN TRIBUNE: Amnesty findings on UAE arms in Sudan

ELBIT SYSTEMS: Establishment of Elbit Systems Emirates

ISRAELI AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES: EDGE-IAI counter-UAS strategic agreement

TIMES OF ISRAEL: EDGE-IAI counter-UAS strategic agreement

JERUSALEM POST: Mossad chief UAE visits and Lavan strike reporting