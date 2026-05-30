A US War Bill Just Gave Israel Something Worse Than Weapons

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Right, so the week most of the American public turned against arming Israel, Congress quietly handed Israel something it has wanted for years and could never get through the front door. Not more rifles. Not another shipment of bombs. A merger. There’s a single page buried in the new House defence bill that would fuse the American and Israeli militaries together more tightly than America is fused to any country on Earth, and it was written to slide past you before anyone got to vote on it. It’s called Section 224, it sits inside House of Representatives Bill 8800, the new National Defence Authorisation Act, and the man who released it on the 26th of May is the House Armed Services chairman Mike Rogers, the Republican from Alabama. His committee votes on it on the 4th of June, so this coming Thursday, not long to kick up a fuss about in the meantime then? This is very much in the present and the near future, and it isn’t a warning about something that might happen one day. It’s on the table this week, and what’s on the table is Israel getting wired into the machinery of America’s next war.

Section 224 carries the polite little title “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” which is the sort of name you give something precisely so people scroll straight past it. Strip the wrapping off and read what it actually authorises though: joint research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, technology licensing, and what the text describes as cooperation across more or less every corner of the military-industrial complex. It pushes that cooperation into artificial intelligence, quantum technology, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber and biotech. Those are the systems that fight the next war, not the last one. And then it goes further than any of that, because it proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In plain English, the American military’s data becomes the Israeli military’s data, and the two command systems start talking to each other as one.

Data fusion is the quiet one. It means American targeting, American intelligence, the digital plumbing of how a modern military decides who to kill, all of it flowing into Israeli systems. Now set that beside the documented record. Human rights organisations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have repeatedly found Israel using American-supplied weapons in strikes that breached international humanitarian law in Gaza. So the plan is to wire America’s war data straight into the military that has been using America’s bombs in exactly the conduct a clear majority of Americans want stopped. They want to merge the systems while the cement is still wet on the crimes. You’d struggle to design a worse moment for it if you sat down and tried, wouldn’t you?

Section 224 is just one page. The bill wrapped around it, H.R. 8800, runs to more than a trillion dollars, one-point-one-four trillion to be exact, and Mike Rogers has given the whole thing a slogan to match: he’s calling the theme of this year’s defence bill “rebuilding the arsenal of democracy.” A trillion-dollar arsenal, hundreds of pages of it, and folded somewhere in the middle, on a single sheet most members will never reach, is the clause that hands a foreign military a key to the workshop. That isn’t a drafting accident. You hide the controversial part inside the document nobody finishes, the one that has to pass because it pays the soldiers and buys the ships, and you let the sheer size of it do the hiding for you. By the time anyone digs Section 224 back out, the vote that carries it has become a vote on whether to fund the entire American military, and good luck being the politician who stood up to block that.

To say this would be giving Israel something worse than weapons sounds a bit like reaching for a headline. But it isn’t. The old way America armed Israel was a cheque. Inflation-adjusted, that cheque has come to more than two hundred billion dollars since Israel was founded in 1948, and the most recent chunk, better than twenty-one billion, went straight into the genocide of Gaza. But a cheque, however obscene the figure written on it, has one feature the war party hates: you can see it. It goes through a visible annual aid vote, members of Congress have to put their names to it, and the public can watch the money move. Section 224 takes that relationship and hides it away. The defence scholar Steven Simon, in a Quincy Institute brief on exactly this shift, laid out the consequence of this well: move the relationship from an aid model into the machinery of defence acquisition and you strip away the diplomatic and political oversight that made it accountable in the first place. The relationship gets deeper and harder to see at the very same time. That is the gift. Israel isn’t being handed another crate of munitions here; it’s being handed permanence and invisibility.

The cheque America writes Israel is on a clock, too. The current arrangement is a memorandum of understanding the Obama administration signed in September 2016: thirty-eight billion dollars over ten years, three-point-eight billion a year, running through to 2028. When it runs out, Israel isn’t looking for a quiet like-for-like renewal. It’s reported to want the next deal stretched to twenty years and worth more each year, which on the present run-rate points at a figure north of seventy-six billion dollars of American weapons. Now try selling that number out loud, in an annual vote, with the public mood where it is right now. You can’t, not easily. So they’re not shrinking the relationship to fit the politics. They’re changing its shape until the politics can’t see it anymore. A seventy-six-billion-dollar cheque has to be argued over in daylight. A merger of the two militaries does not.

So, who actually wrote this abomination then, because Congress would love you to think these things assemble themselves out of the ether. They don’t. Section 224 didn’t fall out of the sky onto the chairman’s desk. Back in February, two congressmen introduced a bill called the FUTURES Act: Don Davis, the Democrat from North Carolina, and Ronny Jackson, the Republican from Texas, with a companion in the Senate from Ted Budd and Kirsten Gillibrand. The FUTURES Act proposed setting up a “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” Same name. Word for word. So the thing now sitting inside the must-pass defence bill is a free-standing piece of pro-integration legislation that got quietly transplanted into the base text, where it counts as the starting position before a single amendment is debated. And that’s the trick, isn’t it? Don’t fight for your controversial provision on the floor. Plant it as the default and dare everyone else to vote it out.

Congress laid the rails for this years ago, back when even fewer people were paying attention. In 2014 it passed the United States-Israel Strategic Partnership Act, which formally branded Israel a “major strategic partner” of the United States and pushed the two governments to deepen cooperation, cyber included. Two years after that, a Texas Republican named John Ratcliffe ran a follow-up through the House, the United States-Israel Advanced Research Partnership Act, and President Obama signed it into law in December 2016. That one did a novel little thing: it took the joint cyber work that had been set up as a temporary pilot and made it permanent, a standing programme with no end date. So this is a decade-long habit. Every few years a new bill widens the channel and quietly takes out another off-switch, and each one clears Congress while the public is looking somewhere else. Section 224 just goes for the biggest off-switch left, which is the annual vote itself.

Co-production isn’t charity. It’s leverage, and the leverage points straight back at Congress. When you co-produce weapons, you build factories, and factories sit in somebody’s district. Israel already does this on American soil. The Israeli arms firm Rafael has opened a manufacturing facility in East Camden, Arkansas. General Atomics has partnered with an Israeli defence company to build a missile at a plant in Tupelo, Mississippi. Expand that model under Section 224 and the Israeli government gets to do something far more valuable than sell hardware: it gets to provide American jobs in American congressional districts. Every new co-production line is a fresh set of members of Congress who now have a payroll reason to protect that relationship. And it goes further than jobs, because that 2016 aid deal was quietly phasing out Israel’s old right to spend a slice of the American money on its own arms industry, an arrangement called off-shore procurement that once let Israel funnel up to a quarter of the funding to its domestic manufacturers. The deal was dragging Israel towards buying purely American. Section 224 hands that back and then some, because co-production lets Israeli firms build the weapons, keep the know-how and bank the work, only now they do it inside the United States and badge it as American jobs. That’s how the integration builds its own lobby, district by district, paycheque by paycheque.

And all of this is being teed up at the precise moment the American public has gone the other way, which is the part Congress is betting you won’t put together. A poll this week from the Institute for Global Affairs went straight at the question of arming Israel, and the numbers are not subtle. Just 16 per cent of Americans say the United States should carry on supplying Israel with weapons with no new restrictions. Thirty-eight per cent want the weapons stopped entirely. Another 24 per cent want them conditioned on how they’re used. Pull back to the wider war and it’s the same story: a New York Times and Siena survey from mid-May found just 30 per cent thought going to war with Iran was the right call, against 64 per cent who said it was wrong. So a clear majority wants less of this, not more, and the answer coming out of the House Armed Services Committee is the deepest military entanglement with Israel in American history.

There are members of Congress who can see it. Senator Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland Democrat, wrote this week that his own party has handed Israeli governments reflexive, unconditional backing even as their actions cut against American interests. On the Republican side, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and the former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have both gone after the Israel lobby’s grip on Washington, and both then watched it help cost them their place in Congress. Sit with that for a second. The two parties can’t agree on the time of day, but the one bipartisan reflex still standing is that crossing the lobby on Israel is a career risk and writing it deeper into law is the safe move. That’s the leadership holding the pen on the base text right now, deciding what the bill says before the wider body is allowed anywhere near it.

The escape route exists, and it has a date on it, which is what makes the next week matter rather than just annoy. The committee marks up H.R. 8800 on the 4th of June. The Quincy Institute analysis is blunt about what objecting members can actually do: reject Section 224 and pull it out of the bill before integration with the Israeli military becomes the law nobody can later find. That’s the whole window. Strike the section now, while it’s still visible text in a markup, or watch the entire relationship slide into defence-acquisition machinery where there’s no annual vote, no public cheque, no obvious moment to say no ever again.

The American public has looked at arming Israel and said no. No more weapons, or at the very least put conditions on them. Congress heard that, understood it perfectly, and then moved the relationship somewhere the public can’t reach it, can’t see it, will hopefully forget about it even as they pay for it more and more with every passing year for at least the next 20 if Israel get their way. That’s what Section 224 is. It isn’t a generous ally giving Israel a few more guns. It’s the war machine being quietly rewired so that the next time most Americans want it switched off, there won’t be a switch left to find.

SOURCES:

HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE: Chairman’s Mark of H.R. 8800, the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act; Rogers and Smith Release Text of the FY27 NDAA, Announce Markup Date.

OFFICE OF REP. DON DAVIS: Congressman Don Davis Co-Leads Bipartisan Bill to Modernize America’s Defense Technologies and Strengthen U.S.-Israel Alliance (H.R. 7540, the FUTURES Act).

RESPONSIBLE STATECRAFT: Congress quietly moves to integrate US and Israeli militaries

QUINCY INSTITUTE: The Disappearing Aid Check: The Future of US-Israel Defense Support

INSTITUTE FOR GLOBAL AFFAIRS: Poll on US support for and arming of Israel

PRESS TV: US Congress quietly voting on a legislation to integrate American, Israeli militaries: Report

AL MAYADEEN: S Congress pushes deeper military integration with ‘Israel’

THE EXPRESS TRIBUNE: US Congress quietly moving to integrate American and Israeli military forces: Report

ROLL CALL: NDAA mark unveiled by House Armed Services Committee chairman